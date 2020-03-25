Here’s how Klay Thompson told his parents he was going to WSU

Long before he was knocking down threes with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson called the fields of the Palouse "home," and he's one of Washington State's greatest legends.

In each of his three seasons at Wazzu, Thompson earned All-Pac-10 honors and shattered WSU single-season records, including points (733), and 3-point field goals.

But it wasn't always clear Thompson would end up in Pullman. In fact, the five-time NBA All-Star thought he might end up at Notre Dame.

"Klay wanted to play in the Pac-12 so bad," his father Mychal Thompson explained on the podcast "Raising Fame" with Dell and Sonya Curry. "I remember we left Notre Dame (on a recruiting visit), he said, 'Dad, I'm going to Notre Dame.' He was really impressed with the coaches and the whole school and everything."

After a visit to Pullman, the tides soon shifted. Thompson knew WSU was his eventual home. So he did the most Klay Thompson thing ever and called his parents while in the house to let them know.

"He made the choice himself. I think he called me from upstairs, 'Hey mom -- I committed to Washington State.' In the house, to tell us," Klay's mom, Julie, said. "He called to tell and I think we were in the house.

"It's fine. That's just Klay."

In just three seasons at WSU, Thompson became the Cougars third all-time leading scorer, averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while draining a school-record 242 3-pointers.

He was the 11th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2011 NBA Draft, becoming just the second Cougar to be chosen in the first round. In January, Thompson's No. 1 jersey was retired in a ceremony at Beasley Coliseum.

"No matter what uni I put on, hopefully a Warrior for the rest of my career, but I will always be a Coug. I will always be a Coug," Thompson said during the halftime ceremony.

