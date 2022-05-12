Klay Thompson ties NBA playoff record for worst plus/minus vs. Grizzlies

Klay ties NBA playoff record for worst plus/minus in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by as many as 55 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, but they did just enough in their 134-95 blowout loss to avoid landing in NBA annals for a record-breaking postseason defeat.

Unfortunately, Klay Thompson can't say the same.

In 25 minutes, Thompson logged 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added three rebounds and four assists. Nothing jumps off the page there. What does, though, is Thompson's plus/minus rating of minus-45.

Per Statmuse, Thompson's minus-45 rating tied the record for the worst mark in an NBA playoff game since the league began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97.

Thompson begrudgingly joins Andre Drummond at the top (or rather, bottom?) of the list. Drummond, who posted the minus-45 rating during the Milwaukee Bucks' drubbing of his Detroit Pistons in 2019, is likely more than happy to slide over and share the record with Thompson.

Worst +/- in a playoff game in the play-by-play era:



-45 â€”Â Andre Drummond in 2019

-45 â€” Klay Thompson tonight pic.twitter.com/T4Lcf0ioYH — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2022

To be fair to Thompson, nobody looks good in a 39-point loss. His fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry logged a minus-37 rating. Jordan Poole (minus-34), Draymond Green (minus-32) and Andrew Wiggins (minus-23) also were dealt ugly box scores. Ironically enough, Thompson was the Warriors' top scorer on Wednesday.

Thompson's previous career low in the playoffs was a minus-41 rating during Game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors lost that contest by 28 points.

Thompson will get a chance for redemption in Game 6 when the Warriors attempt to close out the series Friday night at Chase Center.