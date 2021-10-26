Klay Thompson tells hilarious story about beaning Kevin Love in Little League

Klay jokes he beaned Love because he knew he'd be a Cav originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before Klay Thompson and Kevin Love battled in four straight NBA Finals, the two basketball stars locked horns on the Little League fields of Portland, Ore.

During the Warriors' recent preseason trip to Portland, Thompson visited a few places that defined his childhood. One was a baseball diamond that Thompson revealed is where he once beaned a young Love in the back because he knew they were destined to be NBA rivals as members of the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I beaned him. Right in the back. Knew he was going to be a Cav." 🤣



Klay reflects on pitching against Kevin Love in grade school



[via @warriors] pic.twitter.com/Cv4m9tqvKg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2021

Love responded to the video, confirming that Thompson came in high and tight.

Lakeside Lumber vs Superior Fence rivalry seemed intense 😂⚾ pic.twitter.com/xTWTAAP4uB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 26, 2021

Love and Thompson also played on the same Lake Oswego Little League team in 2001.

Grew up with these two, proud of them and excited to watch this series! (Klay Thompson-bottom left, Kevin Love-big guy in the back) — Jen Beyrle (@JenBeyrle) June 2, 2016

Story continues

That Thompson-Love Lake Oswego All-Star team won the state title and nearly earned a berth in the Little League World Series.

Ahead of the Warriors' 2016 NBA Finals date with the Cavs, Love described Thompson's demeanor on the diamond.

"He was very stoic, knew he belonged and kind of had a quiet confidence about him," Love said.

Of course, the other connection between Thompson and Love is that the two nearly were traded for each other in 2014.

But the Warriors made the wise move to keep Thompson in the Bay Area, setting the stage for Golden State's dynastic run that saw them beat Love, LeBron James and the Cavs in three of four NBA Finals bouts.

It seems young Klay always knew where their paths were headed. Or, perhaps Little Leaguers just have really poor command sometimes. Yeah, that's probably it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast