Klay Thompson tears down Dillon Brooks' legacy with blunt prediction

Klay tears down Brooks' legacy with blunt prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors star Klay Thompson has had enough of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.

Thompson, who counted off his four championship rings in front of Brooks late in the Warriors' 133-119 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday night at FedExForum, made his thoughts on the 27-year-old crystal clear after the game.

"I don't care about Dillon Brooks," Thompson told The Commercial Appeal's Evan Barnes on Saturday night. "When he retires, I don't think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks again. I promise you. It's sweet right now, but wait 10 years."

Brooks and the Grizzlies have been a thorn in the Warriors' side over the past month. Golden State won the first two meetings this season, but Memphis fought back with two wins in nine days at FedExForum to split the regular-season series.

Brooks recently went after Draymond Green and the Warriors in an exclusive interview with ESPN, which prompted a response from the Golden State forward on his podcast.

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said of Brooks.

Brooks won the battle on Saturday night, however. He knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts against Golden State en route to an 18-point performance.

"It's just friendly trash talk but you know, I just hold a lot of real estate over there in San Francisco," Brooks said after the game

The Warriors insist their feud with the Grizzlies can't be considered a rivalry. And for now, they're correct.

Four championships and a win in last year's Western Conference semifinal series speaks much louder than a couple of regular-season wins with little on the line.

