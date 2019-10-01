Klay Thompson takes ferry to first Warriors practice at Chase Center

The Warriors held their first official practice of the 2019-20 season Tuesday.

Klay Thompson -- who did not take the floor with his teammates as he continues to rehab his torn left ACL -- didn't arrive at Chase Center after crossing the Bay Bridge.

That would have been boring, so the two-time All-NBA selection got out on the open water:

Klay told @GrantLiffmann and I yesterday that he now has a residence in San Francisco, but that he still has his spot in the East Bay. It looks like he slept in the East Bay last night and was able to avoid Bay Bridge traffic this morning on his commute to Chase Center... https://t.co/tbbVVH4Irl — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 1, 2019

"I still have a residence in the East Bay, which was the first home I ever purchased in my life," Klay told Grant Liffmann and myself Monday. "I got a special place in my heart for that.

"But I did purchase a place in San Francisco. I will never tell you guys (where it's located), but I am in the city now.

"Pretty exciting."

Later in our conversation, he revealed that his new spot is located "right by a park." But that doesn't really narrow it down because there are over 200 parks in San Francisco.

Check back on Wednesday morning to find out Klay's mode of transportation for practice No. 2.

