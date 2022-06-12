Klay Thompson swims in Bay in healing attempt before NBA Finals Game 5

Klay goes for swim in Bay in healing attempt ahead of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself.

After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.

He went for a swim in the Bay.

During his 31-month rehab from two lower leg injuries, Thompson's happy place was on his boat cruising around the Bay and outside the Golden Gate Bridge.

So it's no surprise that Thompson went straight for the water the moment he got home.

Through the first four games of the Finals against the Celtics, Thompson is the Warriors' second leading scorer at 17.3 points per game. But he's shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3-point range, having made just 13 of his 38 attempts from deep.

His points per game have declined since the beginning of the 2022 NBA playoffs. In the first round against Denver, he averaged 22.6 points, while against Memphis and Dallas, he averaged 18.5 points and 18.6 points, respectively.

In 32 regular-season games since returning on Jan. 9, Thompson averaged 20.4 points per game, so clearly, he's frustrated with his current output in the Finals, even though he's going up against the top-rated defense in the league.

The Warriors went to Boston and did what they needed to do, earning a split and wrestling back home-court advantage in the Finals. The series is tied two-games-apiece with a pivotal Game 5 coming up Monday night.

Warriors fans are ready to see Game 6 Klay on Thursday night at TD Garden, but if he goes off in Game 5, it's very likely that his dip in the frigid Bay Area waters was the turning point for him.

