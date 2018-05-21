Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry’s profane outburst: ‘I hope Riley didn’t see it’

Through halftime of Game 3, Stephen Curry was shooting 3-of-20 on 3-pointers in the Western Conference finals. The Rockets targeted him relentlessly while he was on defense. The Warriors had been outscored with him on the court.

For days, questions swirled.

Is Curry overrated? Is he too soft to withstand the pressure Houston was applying? Is he still injured?

Curry answered in an an emotional third quarter of Game 3: No, no, no. The Golden State superstar scored 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 on 3-pointers, in the period.

Along the way, he shimmied:

Oh yes he did! pic.twitter.com/0TAQepZXUn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2018

And after another made basket, he removed his mouthpiece and stayed behind the play to declare,”This is my f—ing house:”

In case you didn't know, this is @StephenCurry30's house pic.twitter.com/BZaZt33nGW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2018

That was quite a moment for Curry.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

So hyper-aware of it was Curry that had a ready response when asked about it after the Warriors laid a 126-85 beating on the Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. “I already know,” he said. “I blacked out,” Curry explained, his tongue planted firmly in his cheek. “I blacked out.”

People close to Curry didn’t miss it – nor did the many fans watching.

