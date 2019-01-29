Will Klay Thompson be Steph Curry's teammate for rest of career? 'Hopefully' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are in the middle of their eighth season as teammates.

The historic 'Splash Brothers' partnership could come to an end this summer if Thompson leaves in the free agency.

While ESPN is reporting that Thompson could turn his attention to Lakers if the Warriors don't offer him a max contract, the Warriors shooting guard wants to continue playing alongside Curry.

Appearing on KNBR 680 Monday before the Warriors played the Pacers, Thompson was asked by Warriors play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald if he ever stops to think that he and Curry could go down as the greatest backcourt in the history of the NBA.

"Sometimes," Thompson said. "I look at our team as a whole though. Yeah, it's been fun with Steph. He's been my teammate for eight years. Hopefully for the rest of my career. From the coaching staff to the front office to all the teammates I've had, I've been able to win championships with, we've been very lucky to have great people around us."

Together, Thompson and Curry have been able to bring three NBA championships to the Bay Area and have a chance to add a fourth this season. Will they be able to add more beyond this season?

We'll find out once Thompson's free agency is settled in July.