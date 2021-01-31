Klay Thompson, Steph Curry share laugh about Ray Allen's 3-point record

Klay, Steph share laugh about Ray Allen's 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were all smiles after the Warriors' 118-91 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Thompson, who is rehabbing from a torn right Achilles, conducted the postgame interview on NBC Sports Bay Area and he wanted to know how long until his Splash Brother breaks Ray Allen's all-time record for 3-pointers.

The funny part is, Thompson didn't realize how far away Curry still is from Allen.

Thompson: "How much longer until you break Ray Allen's 3-pointer record?"

Curry: "I mean, you're in the booth right now, so it's your job to know these stats, to be able to do the quick math and you're supposed to be able to tell me?"

Thompson: "Ah man, how many ... Bob [Fitzgerald] ... what do you think? 40 games?"

Fitzgerald: "He's 400 behind, Klay."

Thompson: "Ah, shoot. Two seasons. Season and a half."

At this point, both Thompson and Curry busted up laughing at the realization that the two-time NBA MVP was so far behind Allen.

With six 3-pointers Saturday night against the Pistons, Curry now has 2,584 career 3-pointers. He needs 389 more to tie Allen and 390 to break the record.

Curry is averaging 4.45 made 3-pointers per game this season, and if he continues on that pace, he would need roughly 87 or 88 games to tie and break the record.

Curry will get their eventually, and if he breaks the record a some point during the 2021-22 NBA season, Thompson hopefully be on the court the share in the historic moment.