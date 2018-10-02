Klay Thompson: Steph Curry is gunning for 'probably my most prideful thing'

When you factor in the stakes and combine them with the fact it was an elimination game in the Western Conference Finals...

On May 28, 2016, Klay Thompson helped change the course of basketball history.

With the Warriors' season in the balance, the four-time All-Star scored 41 points (including 19 in the fourth quarter) and made an NBA single-game playoff record 11 3-pointers (11-for-18).

"Luckily I still hold that record but I know Steph is gunning for it," Klay told Shams Charania of Stadium. "I'm sure it will be broken one day. But that's probably my most prideful thing -- just, you know, an NBA playoff record.

"I never would have thought that as a child. Holding an NBA playoff record -- that's pretty special."

The two-time All-NBA guard is preventing Curry from owning the trifecta, because Curry possesses the single-game NBA record (13 3-pointers vs New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016) and NBA Finals record (9 3-pointers vs Cleveland in Game 2 last year).

Klay holds the NBA record for most points in a quarter (37) and also racked up 60 points in just 29 minutes of playing time. But when you factor in the stakes and combine them with the fact it was an elimination game in the Western Conference Finals, his feelings make perfect sense.

"I do look back on that game sometimes because it's cool to see what you have in you," Klay added. "And that was a huge gutcheck moment for our whole season."

