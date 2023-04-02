Klay Thompson shouts out brother Trayce after monster Dodgers night

Klay shouts out brother Trayce after monster night for Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's brother, Trayce, is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Warriors star isn't letting his Bay Area allegiances stop him from celebrating his little bro's success.

Trayce enjoyed a career night Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, mashing three home runs and eight RBI en route to a 10-1 Los Angeles victory at Dodger Stadium.

And Klay certainly approved.

Trayce's big game at the plate made him just the eighth player in Dodgers history to drive in eight runs in a single game -- and all three of his home runs left the bat at 107.5 mph. It's the first time an MLB player's homers all had the same exit velocity in the same game during the Statcast era, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Klay is no stranger to making professional sports history himself, and he certainly was beaming with pride watching his sibling blaze his own trail in baseball's history book.

And despite Klay's excitement, most baseball fans in the Bay likely hope Trayce's power-hitting ways don't last.

