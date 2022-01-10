Klay Thompson's first basket makes Warriors bench, Chase Center go crazy

Warriors bench, crowd goes crazy after Klay's first bucket originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson wasted no time scoring his first NBA basket in more than two years.

Making his triumphant return to the court Sunday after missing the previous two seasons with a torn ACL and subsequently a torn Achilles, Thompson helped get the scoring started for Golden State against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.

Klay gets his first bucketâ€¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/QkDxM83n12 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Not only was that Thompson's first basket in 31 months, but his first basket at Chase Center, which he previously had not played at since Golden State moved across the Bay from Oracle Arena to their shiny new home in San Francisco.

The bench and Chase Center went CRAZY for Klay's first bucket ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/zhLP2bbBD6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

That layup would be the only basket Klay scored in the first, heading to the bench with 7:37 remaining in the quarter.

Standing ovation as Klay comes out of the game ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/WOPhhxmZj6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Nevertheless an incredible moment for Thompson and the Warriors, who have missed their sharpshooter immensely over the previous two seasons.