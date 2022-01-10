Breaking News:

Klay Thompson returns for Warriors after 31-month absence, gets huge ovation

Klay Thompson's first basket makes Warriors bench, Chase Center go crazy

Warriors bench, crowd goes crazy after Klay's first bucket

Klay Thompson wasted no time scoring his first NBA basket in more than two years. 

Making his triumphant return to the court Sunday after missing the previous two seasons with a torn ACL and subsequently a torn Achilles, Thompson helped get the scoring started for Golden State against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. 

Not only was that Thompson's first basket in 31 months, but his first basket at Chase Center, which he previously had not played at since Golden State moved across the Bay from Oracle Arena to their shiny new home in San Francisco. 

That layup would be the only basket Klay scored in the first, heading to the bench with 7:37 remaining in the quarter. 

Nevertheless an incredible moment for Thompson and the Warriors, who have missed their sharpshooter immensely over the previous two seasons. 

