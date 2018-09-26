Klay Thompson sees Celtics as Warriors' biggest threat, and here's why

The Warriors play in Boston on Jan. 26 and host the Celtics on March 5.

The Rockets led the Warriors 3-2 in last year's Western Conference finals.

But, according to Klay Thompson, Houston isn't the biggest threat to Golden State this season. It's the Boston Celtics.

"I like the team out East in Boston," Klay told ESPN at Warriors Media Day. "They've got a very nice young team. One through five -- they've got a team that kind of mirrors ours, as far as their length, guys who can shoot and play defense, and an unselfish way about things.

"So I think that they are going to be a team to reckon with."

I agree with Klay, and so does former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson.

"He knows what he's talking about," Jackson said on ESPN's The Jump. "This is a younger version of the Warriors. They got great young talent, some future stars on their team. ... If you have to compare a team to them, you have to go to Boston."

