Klay Thompson says goodbye to Quinn Cook after ex-Warrior joins Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Quinn Cook is moving on, but he'll never forget his time with the Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cook, 26, reportedly agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Lakers on Saturday morning. Soon after the news broke, Cook took to Instagram to thank Dub Nation.

The point guard wrote, "You've helped me grow in so many ways and for that I will always be thankful." As Cook forever will be grateful for his time in Golden State, Klay Thompson clearly will miss his former teammate.

Thompson expressed his love for Cook in response to the former Warrior's Instagram post. Here is the full exchange.

[RELATED: Clips' Kawhi-PG deal completes Pacific Division arms race]

Cook signed a two-year deal with the Warriors in April of 2018. In two seasons with the Dubs, he averaged 7.7 points per game while making 41.8 percent of his 3-pointers.