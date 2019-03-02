Klay Thompson ruled out for Warriors against 76ers, likely to get MRI originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors have already lost two straight games, and now they received some bad news on Saturday morning.

Klay Thompson (right knee) and Kevon Looney (right pelvis) have been ruled out for their matchup against the 76ers. And the news seems to possibly be serious for the Warriors' All-Star shooting guard.

"He hurt it during the game, he banged his knee on the floor and it didn't really hurt him until yesterday morning," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "It's inflamed enough where it doesn't make sense to play him tonight. Our docs will check him out tomorrow when we get back."

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's right knee: "Inflammed enough where it doesn't make sense to play him." Klay will likely get an MRI when team gets back to Bay Area tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZOXTgEe2OF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2019

Kerr was then asked if Thompson will need to receive an MRI and said, "Probably. But we'll see."

Thompson scored 21 points in the Warriors' 103-96 loss to the Magic on Thursday night. He's averaging 22 points per game on the season.

Alfonzo McKinnie will start in Thompson's place, Kerr announced to reporters.