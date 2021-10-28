Klay Thompson rocks custom Jackie Moon Warriors practice jersey

Klay rocks custom Jackie Moon Warriors No. 77 practice jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson was the most infamous snub from the NBA's 75th Anniversary team announced at the beginning of the season.

The star took to social media to voice his displeasure, and his teammates had some fun at his expense with a custom No. 77 practice jersey to reflect his omission from the 76 best players of all time.

During Warriors shootaround Thursday ahead of the showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, Thompson rocked the No. 77, but with Moon across the back, a reference to "Semi-Pro" main character Jackie Moon.

Klay repping a Jackie Moon 77 jersey 🤣pic.twitter.com/6OvUB8oPTh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2021

Thompson posted back in September that he was going "full Jackie Moon" this season with a yellow headband when he takes the floor.

He will be back in his customary No. 11 when he finally returns to the court in a game for the Warriors, but he almost certainly will be donning the yellow headband as a tribute to Will Ferrell's character.

