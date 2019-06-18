Klay Thompson roasts BFF Zaza Pachulia on 'Get well soon' IG post originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

During his two seasons with the Warriors, veteran center Zaza Pachulia formed an unlikely bond with All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

During their time together, Zaza and Klay started a friendly in-season dunk competition and traded playful barbs on social media.

The back-and-forth continued on Monday after Zaza posted a "Get well soon" note to Klay on Instagram.

Klay was quick to fire back at his buddy.

"Thanks my guy 🙏🏽 . I still jump higher then you with one leg 🦵 🐰," Thompson wrote.

Zaza had to know a shot was coming back his way.

As you know by now, Thompson tore his left ACL in the Warriors' brutal Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. And as a pending unrestricted free agent, he's set to sign a massive contract in a few weeks. The timing couldn't have been worse for the five-time All-Star.

The Warriors haven't announced an update regarding Klay's injury, so we don't know when he will have surgery or how long he will be out, but he's expected to miss a large portion of the 2019-20 season.

At the very least, we know that Klay will stay busy during his recovery by taking shots at Zaza on social media.