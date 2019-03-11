Klay Thompson rips Warriors fans after loss to Suns, expects more from crowd originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND -- The Warriors put forth yet another lackluster effort Sunday night, losing 115-111 to the lowly Phoenix Suns.

Despite his team losing six of its last nine games since the All-Star break, Klay Thompson veered his frustrations toward a factor that has little to do with the Warriors' on-court play: The Oracle Arena crowd.

"I expect our crowd to be a little more into it," Thompson said after the game. "Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around in Oracle. The least you can do is stand up when we make a good play."

Klay wants more energy from Oracle. pic.twitter.com/P9yLt2ZAak — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2019

"Especially in the beginning, we need that energy, especially this time of year," Thompson added. "It's hard to conjure up the energy every single night because you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run, so expect our fans to bring that from jump.

"It's like us -- you can't bring it every night, especially this time of year, but still, it helps. It doesn't matter if we're playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that."

Bad crowd or not, the Warriors haven't fared well at home of late, losing three of their last five games at Oracle.