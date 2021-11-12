Klay Thompson reveals lingering thought from epic 14 3-pointer game

Klay reveals lingering thought from epic 14 3-pointer game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson has enjoyed many memorable moments in a Warriors uniform, but Oct. 29, 2018, certainly ranks high atop the list.

On that night, Thompson set an NBA record with 14 3-pointers in a 52-point performance against the Chicago Bulls in which he didn't even play during the fourth quarter. But the Warriors star often wonders what could have been.

"Gosh, you look back and only played three quarters and you're like, 'Man, I could have got 16, 17, 18,' " Thompson told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike for "A Decade In The Bay," which airs Friday night before the Warriors face the Bulls at Chase Center. "But you just have to use that as motivation to do it next time. Gosh, three quarters man. What if I got to play the fourth quarter? I always think that to myself."

Steph Curry, who should break Ray Allen's NBA record for most career 3-pointers this season, still believes he can break Thompson's mark.

"I'm still gunning for Klay," Curry said.

But how many long-range bombs does Curry believe he can hit in a single game? Can he hit 17?

"That's tough," Curry said. "You see how many defenders we get now. So, that's going to be tough. There's going to be a game where it goes your way and you make everything and you get enough looks that the attention might change, you know, third or fourth quarter like, 'I'm going after this.' "

Curry is quick to point out how impressive it is that Thompson achieved the feat in three quarters.

"Think about that," Curry said. "That's freakin' nuts."

As Thompson continues to rehab from the torn right Achilles he suffered last November, the Warriors star is motivated to get back to the lofty heights he once occupied.

"That's why I'm in the gym," Thompson said. "For moments like that."

