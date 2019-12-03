Klay Thompson reveals financial mistakes from early in Warriors career

Warriors star Klay Thompson entered the NBA as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

From his rookie year through the 2018-19 season, he earned just under $79 million in salary. But in July, he signed a five-year contract worth approximately $190 million.

Additionally, he has several endorsement deals that net millions more annually. Needless to say, Klay is set financially for multiple lifetimes.

But when you make that kind of money, wasteful spending comes into play.

"I made some mistakes. Like hoarding -- especially with the clothes," the three-time NBA champion recently told Maverick Carter of Uninterrupted. "I would just have a full closet and I'd only wear about five percent of the closet. And I'm like, 'What am I gonna do with all these extra clothes, man?'

"I had these hoarding tendencies that I had to rid. It took some time."

Furthermore, do you remember when Steph Curry conducted a Twitter Q&A last December? If not, the two-time NBA MVP answered this question:

Q: Do you still play poker on the plane and if so did @KlayThompson miss his flush draw....again...... #AskSteph @StephenCurry30 ???

- @andrewbogut



A: pic.twitter.com/SieZ7atsRN





— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 12, 2018

And then Andrew Bogut responded with:

This is pertinent because Klay had more to say regarding past mistakes.

"What also would kill me for a while was the team poker game," he explained. "We had some sharks on the team. Every road trip on the plane. It's a great way to build camaraderie.

"But it's tough to do on your rookie deal, especially when you're playing guys who have been in the league for eight, nine years. But that competitive drive comes in, especially with poker -- it's such an emotional game.

"If I got to buy in more than once ... when I have to tell my financial advisor what happened, it's not good. It's like getting brought into the principal's office."

This is example No. 958 as to why Klay is the best.

