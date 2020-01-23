Klay Thompson returns to his roots in Pullman on 'Our Stories' quick look

Three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson returned to Pullman Jan. 17 and 18 for an emotional jersey retirement of his No. 1 crimson and gray threads. The moment was special for Thompson, who describes walking through the halls and seeing the community again. See more from Thompson's unforgettable return to Pullman during the debut of "Our Stories" on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

