Klay Thompson resting vs. Pistons on Sunday, Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable

After their comeback fell short in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors’ five-game road trip continues with the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

While Steph Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play against the Pistons, the Warriors will be missing one of their starters on Sunday. Klay Thompson will receive a veteran rest day on Sunday in Detriot.

Klay Thompson is resting tonight in Detroit. Jordan Poole is questionable after rolling his ankle last night. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2022

Jordan Poole was added to the injury report after suffering a right ankle sprain against the Hornets on Saturday. Poole played 37 minutes off the bench on Saturday, tallying 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field with four made triples to go with four assists and two rebounds against the Hornets.

If Poole is unavailable, Moses Moody or Ty Jerome could join the starting lineup. Rookie Ryan Rollins could also see extended minutes off the bench against the Pistons on Sunday.

