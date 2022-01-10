Klay Thompson receives Warriors game ball from Steph Curry's son Canon

Steph's son Canon delivers Warriors game ball to Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors’ locker room was joyous Sunday night after “Klay Day,” a long-awaited celebration of the return of superstar Klay Thompson, ending in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.

Thompson scored Golden State’s first bucket of the night and finished with 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting in 20 minutes of action.

Naturally, the five-time NBA All-Star was given the game ball to commemorate his first appearance since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. It was a special delivery courtesy of Canon Curry.

Canon, the youngest of Steph Curry’s three children, flipped Thompson the basketball in the locker room as Warriors teammates applauded.

Canon Curry gave Klay the game ball ðŸ’™pic.twitter.com/Lthd26B2YY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

“It was a nice moment,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “Everybody was obviously thrilled for Klay and thrilled to have him back. It seemed normal to see him there and see him with his teammates.”

Thompson will have one day to rest before his encore performance Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

