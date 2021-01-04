Klay Thompson reacts to Steph Curry’s career-high 62 point performance vs. Blazers

On Sunday night, Steph Curry recorded a performance to remember.

With Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in town, Curry exploded for a record-breaking effort.

In 37 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers, the two-time Most Valuable Player tallied a new career-high in scoring with 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field.

Curry splashed eight triples on 16 attempts from beyond the arc. With under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the six-time All-Star buried back-to-back deep triples to get to 62 points.

STEPHEN CURRY HOW 62 POINTS pic.twitter.com/3Y8BQGI7lj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

Along with surpassing his previous career-high of 54 points from 2013 against the New York Knicks, Curry set the new scoring high for San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Most points in @ChaseCenter in a game: Wardell Stephen Curry has 40 … & counting pic.twitter.com/4iRsnPy65b — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

After Golden State’s 137-122 victory, Curry’s fellow Splash Brother chimed in on social media. Klay Thompson welcomed Curry to the 60 point club. The injured Golden State shooting guard also dropped the goat emoji in his tweet.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

In 2016, Thompson dropped 60 points on 21-of-33 shooting from the field with two rebounds and an assist against the Indiana Pacers in only 29 minutes.

Curry is the latest member of the Warriors to join the single-game 60 point club that features Thompson (2016), Rick Barry (1974), Wilt Chamberlain (1961) and Joe Fulks (1949).

