Klay Thompson reacts to Damion Lee’s game-winning 3-pointer vs. Bulls

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recorded their first win of the 2020-21 season in dramatic fashion. After starting the season with back-to-back blowout losses, a last-second shot from Damion Lee against the Chicago Bulls etched Golden State’s first mark in the win column for the 2020-21 campaign.

After erasing a seven-point fourth-quarter Chicago lead, Kevon Looney followed an Andrew Wiggins miss for a tip in to notch the game at 121. Although Zach LaVine answered with a runner to give Chicago a two-point advantage with five seconds remaining, it wasn’t enough to closeout Lee and the Warriors.

Following a broken inbound play, Lee drilled a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Golden State their first win on the season, 129-128.

As the Warriors swarmed Lee on the court, one of his teammates was watching from home. After Lee’s heroic jumper, Klay Thompson chimed in on social media. The five-time All-Star shooting guard called Lee a “beast” on Twitter:

Via @KlayThompson on Twitter:

D Leeeeeee 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽!!! @Dami0nLee you a beast bro! — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) December 28, 2020

Lee finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench.

Before they close out their four-game road trip to open the season, the Warriors will have the opportunity to build off Lee’s game-winner with a stop in Detroit on Tuesday.

Watch Lee’s game-winner via @warriors on Twitter:

Related

Story continues

Steph Curry becomes third player in NBA history to make 2,500 career 3-pointers Damion Lee calls watching the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park an 'unreal experience' How Damion Lee could a play role similar to Shaun Livingston

List