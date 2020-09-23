Klay Thompson in quarantine, but Kevon Looney looks good

Thompson awaits clearance, Looney goes 'full bore' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Though Klay Thompson was held out of the first Warriors workout since March, for reasons unrelated to his repaired left knee, there was at least one encouraging sign of health.

Kevon Looney participated fully, and without restrictions, according to coach Steve Kerr.

“Kevon went full bore today, and it's great to see,” Kerr said after the team worked out Wednesday at Chase Center. “He's made great strides in the off-season. It was really exciting to see him ready to roll right from the beginning.”

Looney underwent surgery in May to repair a core muscle injury that played a significant role in limiting the forward-center to 20 of the team’s 65 games. Looney, 24, is preparing for his sixth season and has missed significant portions of four of his first five due to surgeries and other conditions.

There were times last season, as Looney coped with neuropathic condition, when the Warriors were concerned about his future. His infrequent appearances were mostly rehab sessions with Dr. Rick Celebrini, the team’s director of sports medicine and performance. The two have gone back to rehab work since Looney’s surgery in May.

“Rick was very pleased with his work over the past few months,” Kerr said, “and (Looney) seemed to come through practice really well.”

When healthy, Looney is a fixture in the rotation. At 6-foot-9, with a 7-4 wingspan, he is effective in the paint but also has the ability to defend smaller players on the perimeter.

Thompson’s absence, as well as that of second-year forward Eric Paschall, is a result of still being in the league-mandated quarantine. Both could be cleared this week. Thompson is about 15 months removed from ACL surgery.

“He's doing well,” Kerr said of Thompson. “He worked out here at the facility for several days in a row, maybe four or five days in a row with (assistant coach) Chris DeMarco, and Chris gave me really positive updates.

“I was here for a couple of those days and got a chance to see him. Klay looks great, and he's anxious to play, so we're excited about that.”

The Warriors are hopeful that will clear quarantine and be on the court by the weekend.