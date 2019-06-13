Klay Thompson posts emotional message about Kevin Durant to Warriors fans originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors on Thursday night will be the final game in Oracle Arena history.

Golden State superstar Kevin Durant underwent surgery on a ruptured right Achilles tendon on Wednesday morning.

The Dubs are trailing Toronto three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

Add all of this together and we likely are in store for a very emotional night in Oakland.

The emotions already are flowing on social media as Warriors guard Klay Thompson posted a heartfelt message about both Durant and Oracle Arena to Instagram on Thursday afternoon:

Klay's caption reads:

Gameday, and it's obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren't for this man and his sacrifices. He's the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I'm gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It's not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let's lay it all out there tonight in honor the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let's get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance

That's some powerful stuff right there.

The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP responded by saying: "Love you bro!"

Because life isn't fair, KD won't be at Oracle as he is recovering in a New York hospital.

You better believe that the Dubs will be even more motivated when they take the floor for Game 6.

