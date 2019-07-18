Warriors guard Klay Thompson loves his dog Rocco, and Rocco loves him back.

The five-time NBA All-Star and the English bulldog are inseparable:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Klay Thompson doing some rehab on that torn left ACL with "loyal steed" Rocco by his side pic.twitter.com/LrlrNAsvPP — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 18, 2019

Klay underwent surgery on his torn left ACL on July 2, and is expected to return within five to seven months.

Thompson is expected to make a full recovery. There's no timetable on a return, but his agent Greg Lawrence has said that Thompson is expected to follow a standard recovery time of 5-to-7 months. Thompson recently agreed to a new 5-year, $190M contract with Golden State. https://t.co/8AITODBHcb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Perhaps he'll be back sooner if Rocco has some magic healing powers?

"Thought he'd be a good dog for a young single man," Klay told Ros Gold-Onwude a couple years ago (watch the video above). "I don't feel like his father. More like homies, you know? He's my boy. He's like my good friend.

"He could either chill or be energetic. That's what I like about him. Goes with the flow. He's all-around a versatile dog."

We hope you enjoyed this hard-hitting news story.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Klay Thompson posts ACL rehab picture with bulldog Rocco by his side originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area