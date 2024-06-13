Klay Thompson pays tribute to NBA legend Jerry West

Early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA announced the heartbreaking news that basketball legend Jerry West passed away at the age of 86-years-old.

West had a decorated career in basketball that spanned from the court to the sideline to the front office. West was a 14-time All-Star, NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, and 10-time All-NBA first-team member. As an executive, West won eight championships and two NBA Executive of the Year awards. West is also the inspiration for the design of the NBA logo silhouette.

From 2011 to 2017, West served as an executive board member of the Golden State Warriors. During that time, the Warriors drafted Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. They acquired Andre Iguodala in free agency and traded Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut. Golden State’s moves with West as an executive helped lead them to their first NBA championship in 40 years. West was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2017 after the Warriors won the title.

Following the somber news of West’s passing, Thompson took to Instagram to pay tribute to “The Logo.” Thompson called West “a true pioneer.” with a picture of the two of them talking on the Warriors bench.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Klay pays tribute to Jerry West. (via @KlayThompson Instagram) pic.twitter.com/V2lUjpXxnN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2024

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire