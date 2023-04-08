Klay Thompson outlines what Warriors must do to repeat as NBA champs

Klay outlines what Dubs must do to repeat as NBA champions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson knows the Warriors must abide by three tenets if they want to repeat as NBA champions.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors' 119-97 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Thompson revealed what Golden State must do to bring another title back to the Bay Area.

"I will say we have to value the ball more, take great shots and communicate on defense," Thompson said. "If we do those three things, I don't see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we're healthy.

"So if we do those three things going forward, I think we'll be in a great position to repeat."

As the 2022-23 NBA regular season nears its conclusion, the Warriors, to put it bluntly, have not done the three things Thompson outlined particularly well.

Regarding valuing the ball, the Warriors are tied with the Houston Rockets for most turnovers per game at 16.3. Behind those two teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs with 15.4 per game.

Communicating on defense is important for any team looking to win a championship -- let alone repeat as a champion -- and the Warriors could look to improve on that aspect; Golden State is tied with the New York Knicks (114.7) for the 11th-worst defensive rating in the NBA.

That said, the Warriors have no problem scoring as Golden State nails 47.7 percent of its shots from the field (tied for 12th with the Los Angeles Clippers), is tied for second in 3-point percentage (38.3, again with the Clippers), and is making 56.3 percent of its attempts from inside the 3-point line.

Overall, the Warriors are 10th on offensive rating (115.8), ahead of teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Clippers.

As the Western Conference's playoff picture continues to develop, the Warriors aren't necessarily worried about who they face in the first round, be it the Kings or the Suns.

But as far as Thompson is concerned, as long as Golden State keeps working toward those three aspects, it will be hard to beat when the lights shine the brightest.

