Klay Thompson not ready to say Grizzlies remind him of early Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are a good basketball team. So good, in fact, that they now own the fourth-best record in the NBA.

Beating the Warriors 116-108 Tuesday night at FedExForum, Memphis extended its winning streak to a franchise-best 10 games.

As one of the youngest, most exciting teams in the league, the Grizzlies have had the Warriors number in recent years. Since the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season, Memphis has won six of the 10 matchups between the two teams, including a classic win in overtime during the 2020-21 Western Conference play-in tournament at Chase Center last May.

After Tuesday night's loss, Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked if this Grizzlies team reminded him of some of the early Warriors teams that he, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were on not so long ago.

Klay Thompson asked if the Grizzlies remind him of the early Warriors: â€œUmm. Theyâ€™re a good team. Their record reflects that. But I donâ€™t know, man. Weâ€™re pretty uniqueâ€¦We kindâ€™ve changed the way the game was played.â€ pic.twitter.com/ZLHE0EnFV2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 12, 2022

“Umm. They’re a good team," Thompson told reporters after the game. "Their record reflects that. But I don’t know, man our team is pretty unique. We've kind of -- especially in those early championship years -- kind of changed the way the game was played. Yeah, they're a good team, a tough one in the West, a possible playoff matchup down the road. We need to not take them lightly."

Led by superstar Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have been on the rise ever since his rookie 2019-20 season. Morant has gone toe-to-toe with Curry in almost every matchup between the two.

Some comparisons can certainly be made between Memphis and the early Warriors teams of the 2010s, but understandably, Thompson isn't quite ready to compare the Grizzlies to the beginning of one of the greatest dynasties in professional sports.