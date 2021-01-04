Klay Thompson, NBA Twitter react to Steph Curry's career-high 62-point night

Klay, NBA Twitter marvel at Steph's career-high 62-point night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry delivered a loud message o anyone doubting his greatness.

In the Warriors' 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Curry went off for a career-high 62 points, shattering his previous high of 54.

Curry looked like the two-time NBA MVP we're accustomed to seeing. It was a statement performance after his legacy again was questioned last week.

As Steph went thermonuclear, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and other NBA players reacted in awe of the Warriors superstar.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

62!!!! Stop playing w/ my guy!! — andre (@andre) January 4, 2021

Y’all was talking about the dude with 62? 😂😂 — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) January 4, 2021

1 down. 60 more left to determine a legacy 😂😂😂😂😂 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) January 4, 2021

Steph heard Y'all huh? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2021

62...🚀🚀🚀 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 4, 2021

A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2021

Steph Curry just showed us why he’s THE GREATEST SHOOTER of All-Time...62 piece wing dinner!!! #LemonPepper#ThinkingWingstop — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 4, 2021

The Chef was cooking tonight!!! — Dorell Wright 🏁 (@DWRIGHTWAY1) January 4, 2021

@StephenCurry30 thanks for the memory ... 🔥 — Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) January 4, 2021

Earlier Sunday, teammate Marquese Chriss and former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas defended Curry's legacy.

In reality, Curry didn't need anyone else to come to his defense. The Human Torch will go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history, and will be remembered as a revolutionary player who changed the way the game is played.

Curry provided a thunderous reminder to those who forgot just how great he is.