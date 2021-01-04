Klay Thompson, NBA Twitter react to Steph Curry's career-high 62-point night

Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read

Klay, NBA Twitter marvel at Steph's career-high 62-point night originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry delivered a loud message o anyone doubting his greatness.

In the Warriors' 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Curry went off for a career-high 62 points, shattering his previous high of 54.

Curry looked like the two-time NBA MVP we're accustomed to seeing. It was a statement performance after his legacy again was questioned last week.

As Steph went thermonuclear, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and other NBA players reacted in awe of the Warriors superstar.

Earlier Sunday, teammate Marquese Chriss and former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas defended Curry's legacy.

In reality, Curry didn't need anyone else to come to his defense. The Human Torch will go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history, and will be remembered as a revolutionary player who changed the way the game is played.

Curry provided a thunderous reminder to those who forgot just how great he is.

Latest Stories

  • Fletcher Cox responds to angry Eli Manning after Eagles cost the Giants a playoff spot

    Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox responded to an angry Eli Manning who was livid that Philadelphia pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld

  • Seth Curry reacts to brother Stephen’s 62 point game vs. Trail Blazers

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry reacts to his brother, Stephen's 62-point night.

  • Seahawks got David Moore a $100,000 bonus with last-minute throw

    The Seahawks recovered a 49ers onside kick with 22 seconds remaining today, sealing a 26-23 win. But then they did something strange: They didn’t kneel down to run out the clock. Instead, the Seahawks’ offense took the field and Russell Wilson threw a short pass to receiver David Moore. Only after that play did Wilson [more]

  • Bengals could be huge winners in 2021 NFL draft if Jets pull off big speculated trade

    The New York Jets could help the Cincinnati Bengals big time in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Rams QB John Wolford made NFL history with Week 17 performance

    John Wolford is the first QB ever to accomplish this rare feat.

  • Klay Thompson reacts to Steph Curry’s career-high 62 point performance vs. Blazers

    After Steph Curry dropped a career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, his teammate Klay Thompson chimed in on Twitter.

  • Browns DE Myles Garrett finds Steelers QB Mason Rudolph after game to offer well wishes

    Myles Garrett showed a lot of class at the end of this week's game.

  • NFL playoff schedule 2021: Bracket, start times, dates, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

    The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 9 with fourteen teams in the hunt to win the 2021 Super Bowl. Teams left in the playoffs include: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans

  • Shannon Sharpe trolls Kyrie Irving after Kevin Durant misses wide-open game winner

    Shannon Sharpe was the first to remind Kyrie Irving of his preseason comments after Kevin Durant missed an easy game-winning shot against the Wizards.

  • Bruce Arians has perfect response to Tom Brady breaking another Peyton Manning record

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's assault on the NFL record book continued in Sunday's Week 17 regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton breaks team record that stood for more than 40 years

    Cam Newton's longest run of the 2020 NFL season was enough for the New England Patriots quarterback to break a team record that stood for more than 40 years.

  • Ridiculous roughing call on Kirk Cousins sack sets up Vikings' game-winning TD

    Apparently tackling the quarterback is now illegal.

  • Could 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in offseason? Here's latest report

    Jimmy Garoppolo nearly led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl title last season, and he might not get the chance to return to the big game with the NFC West franchise.

  • 2021 NFL draft order: Dolphins land No. 3 overall pick (thanks, Bill O’Brien!)

    Miami has five of the first 82 overall picks and two in the top 18. The Texans had a lot to do with that.

  • 'Sickening': Giants seethe as Eagles pull QB Hurts in decider against Washington

    * Giants relied on Eagles win over Washington for playoff place * Philly opted to replace starter with back-up during gameThe New York Giants reacted in fury after their arch-rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, made several questionable decisions during their regular season finale against Washington.The Giants had beaten the Dallas Cowboys earlier on Sunday, meaning they would win the NFC East – and a place in the playoffs – if the Eagles beat Washington. The Eagles, perhaps with an eye on a better position in this year’s draft, sat a number of starters. Then, with the game finely balanced in the fourth quarter, Eagles coach Doug Pederson replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with the team’s third-stringer, Nate Sudfeld. Sudfeld promptly lost a fumble and threw an interception as Washington won the game 20-14 and sealed the NFC East. “This is sickening,” wrote Giants receiver Darius Slayton on Twitter. “You play the game to win point blank period JJ Watt said it best the other day outside of how it effects us this just disrespectful to the game.”> Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game> > — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021“I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right?” added Slayton’s teammate, Golden Tate. Running back Saquon Barkley wrote: “Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on.”Washington will now play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week’s wildcard round. The Giants, meanwhile, ended the season with a 6-10 record.

  • Trevor Lawrence's post-Sugar Bowl Zoom news conference interrupted by woman criticizing his mustache

    Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.

  • Carson Wentz Cites Relationship With Coach Doug Pederson for Trade Request From Eagles

    Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on its former franchise quarterback.

  • Report: Drew Brees likely to retire after 2020 season

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is widely expected to retire from football after the 2021 season

  • 'That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with': Luke Campbell left 'heartbroken' after defeat to Ryan García

    Luke Campbell faces tough decisions about his future after being poleaxed by the heavy hands of rising star Ryan García. After being undone by the most brutal of body shots in Dallas, the 22-year-old proved that his power could be a chilling equaliser at elite level. But while this World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout was by no means one-sided, at the age of 33, and with four defeats now in 24 contests, Campbell will have much to consider about his continuance at world level . While García proved that he is the real deal – and not just a social media star with 8 million Instagram followers – in this high-profile World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout, Campbell admitted afterwards that he was "heartbroken" by the perfect hook to the liver that decided the outcome. "He’s very heavy handed," said the fighter from Hull, a London Olympic Games gold medallist. "When I was blocking the shots, I could feel them. That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with. I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back. And when I moved back, my body relaxed a little bit and that’s the exact time he hit me.” Campbell added: "I'm honestly heartbroken, I really wanted to bring the win back for everyone in the UK. I'm sorry about that. I have to take my hat off to Ryan García, well done to him, he has a massive future ahead of him. I wish him all the best." Californian García, meanwhile, who recorded his eighteenth stoppage in 21 fights, showed that he is worthy of his huge following. In his first real challenge he elevated his standing in the lightweight division – laden largely with terrific American talent – and should set up a series of blockbuster fights in the next two years. There are brilliant young fighters in Teofimo Lopez, the No. 1 at 135lbs, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Devin Haney and the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko – dethroned three months ago by Lopez. “This is the kind of fight where superstars are made,” said Oscar De La Hoya, García's promoter. “Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”

  • Injury Alert: Cowboys’ Elliott remains on sideline after asking out of game

    Update: Ezekiel Elliott has returned to the game. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to mount a comeback without the services of their star running back, at least for now. RB Ezekiel Elliott asked out of the game following a first-quarter ...