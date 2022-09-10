Klay Thompson to be 'more consistent' after fun summer, Steve Kerr believes

Kerr happy for Klay's healthy summer spent 'on cloud nine' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There have always been good vibes surrounding Klay Thompson, but a renewed aura seems to have radiated from the Warriors star ever since he made his triumphant return to the court.

From dancing on boat decks to chugging beer at baseball games, it’s clear Thompson is celebrating his fourth ring -- and his health -- by having the summer of his life. His coach Steve Kerr has taken notice and couldn't be happier for the hard-working athlete.

“We texted the other day, and he is just having such a great summer,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” on Thursday. “He’s in such a wonderful place now that he’s back and he’s healthy, and his brother Trayce [Thompson] is hitting home runs for the Dodgers.”

Thompson’s fun-loving spirit was on full display back in July at Dodger Stadium, where he commemorated the Warriors’ most recent NBA title by demolishing a beer in one continuous gulp and high-fived everyone around him when Trayce hit a double.

And just last week, Thompson was in full vacation mode as he posted videos of himself diving off a boat into blue waters and joyously dancing in a fedora.

It’s a far cry from how the Golden State veteran has spent his recent summers, which were filled with grueling rehabilitation as he recovered from two devastating injuries. But he returned to the Warriors’ lineup in January and helped them recapture their NBA championship glory.

Now, he can reap the benefits of that success before the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway -- with plenty of gym sessions in between all the fun, of course.

Because once the Warriors are back on the court, Kerr believes Thompson will be at the top of his game.

“Klay is just on cloud nine right now,” Kerr said. “He can’t wait for camp to start, and I would expect him to be more consistent this year, just having that conditioning base underneath him, and that consistency of good health and being able to train all summer.”

Story continues

With assurance like that, Dub Nation might just join Thompson on cloud nine.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast