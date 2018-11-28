Klay Thompson mentions Finals, says matchup vs. Raptors ‘might be a preview of June’

The Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in a showdown between east and west on Thursday night. It’s a highly-anticipated game, one that is unlikely to disappoint.

Meanwhile, many believe the Warriors are slated to head to the NBA Finals yet again, even with some of their recent inner turmoil between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. The Raptors look as strong as ever, and perhaps have some extra leadership to take them through the playoffs, which is exactly what they’ve needed in years past.

So the big question is: could Golden State and Toronto meet in the Finals come June?

It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility, especially as the Raptors sit atop the Eastern Conference as this story publishes.

When asked about Toronto on Monday night, Warriors guard Klay Thompson made clear his respect for the Raptors. Thompson went as far to say that Thursday’s game could be a preview of the 2019 NBA Finals.

