Klay Thompson may return on Sunday against Cavs

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.

The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson is returning to the Warriors soon

Potential for eventful days at the United Center next week. #Bulls could host Nets with Kyrie on 1/12 and Warriors with Klay on 1/14.

Golden State is on a back to back, playing in Milwaukee on Thu, so it’s possible Thompson won’t play in one of those if he is back. – 3:46 PM

Klay Thompson shooting at end of Warriors shootaround today

Desmond Bane is getting stat comparisons to sophomore year Klay Thompson, and he and Ja Morant are getting talked about as a top-5 backcourt.

Klay Thompson is still out tomorrow against the Heat, as expected. Next Warriors home game is next Sunday, Jan. 9th, against Cleveland.

Draymond Green and Damion Lee have both cleared protocols and aren't listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Heat. Warriors (minus Klay/Wiseman) have their full rotation back.

For the first time in his injury rehab, Klay Thompson joined the Warriors' starters in a scrimmage.

Klay Thompson's return is nearing: Inside a 4-day, 2-city, 1-game Warriors road trip

Steph Curry estimated 17 Klay Thompson shots in 12 scrimmage minutes the other night: "He shot over 50 percent"

Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and now Steph Curry have trumpeted Andrew Wiggins for the All-Star game the last two days. It's an organizational push. Curry unprompted tonight: "#22 should be in Cleveland this year."

Steph Curry on whether he daydreams about what this team can be when Klay returns: "All the time. … There's a lot of options with what we can do. … Once (Klay) gets back to who he is, it's going to be fun."

Curry said he counted 17 shot attempts from Klay in a 12-minute scrimmage the other night, and Klay made more than 50% of them.

'The league is gonna be in trouble when he gets back.' Warriors F Andrew Wiggins, clearly eager to play alongside Klay Thompson

'His legs are back. It's almost that time.' Otto Porter Jr., assessing Klay Thompson's work in the Warriors' scrimmage on Thursday.

Andre Iguodala gives his impressions of Klay Thompsons's scrimmage the other day. Said he kept finding himself passing to Klay and had a conversation with Andrew Wiggins, who commented: "Bro, he doesn't dribble" yet scores

Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/S88RjQhBc1 – 12:05 AM

The Warriors beat a fully healthy Jazz team in Utah 123-116 without Draymond Green. Exactly a week ago they beat a fully healthy Suns team in Phoenix without Wiggins and Poole.

Pretty astounding they’re doing this all without Klay Thompson. – 11:45 PM

No Dray, no Klay, no problem.

The Warriors won in Phoenix against a fully stocked Suns team on Christmas without Wiggins/Poole. They beat a fully stocked Jazz team tonight in Utah without Draymond Green. Record: 28-7. Klay Thompson's return is "very close."

Watch Klay Thompson knock down 24 straight corner 3s

Warriors are starting Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney tonight in Utah. Jordan Poole, in his return, will come off the bench. Had started every game, but heading toward regular bench role with Klay Thompson returning.

This year – unlike the last two – we'll get to watch Klay Thompson play basketball.

We caught up after practice in Denver today with Klay Thompson, who isn't even trying to guess when he'll return:

Klay Thompson discusses sharing a lineup (in practice) for the first time in 2.5 years:

Some brief glimpses of Klay Thompson's first scrimmage with the starters last night in Denver

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson said he feels "very close" -Target date? "That's up to Mr. Celebrini." -Set on it being a home return? "Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it."

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson: "I feel like it's going to take a few games, maybe a few weeks to get to feeling like an All-Star again." Sounds like the plan remains around an 18-minute limit to start with a ramp up

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson took part in a scrimmage today in Denver on the same team as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. First time he's ever played with Wiggins. Here is Kerr on it.