Klay Thompson making “good progress” toward retrun but no official timeline

Unofficially, the Warriors are hoping to have Klay Thompson return to the court and look at least somewhat like his vintage self by Christmas. He is undoubtedly putting in the work and impressing people as he does it.

Officially, there is no timeline, but he is making “good progress.”

The Warriors released a statement about Thompson’s recovery from both a torn Achilles and torn ACL the past two seasons, as well as the return of James Wiseman from a torn meniscus. Here is the official word on Thompson from the team:

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the course of the summer and is on pace to return for the 2021-22 season. The exact time for his return this season will be based on his continued progress. Thompson, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles on November 25, 2020, is expected to participate in various controlled drills during training camp. His return to full practices will be determined at a later date.

That is all very vague, but the Warriors are wise to keep it that way. Set an official target date, and if there is a setback or he doesn’t meet it for whatever reason, questions will fly. Better not to set specific expectations.

That said, not anything really new there, and the official timeline will come later. We just hope Thompson sticks with the Jackie Moon look when he returns.

There was a little more news with Wiseman, who had said he hoped to be back for the start of the season, but it sounds like that is not going to happen.

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, has made good progress during rehabilitation… He was expected — and is still expected — to begin full jumping six (6) months from the date of surgery, which would be October 15.

Story continues

That is just four days before the Warriors tip-off the season against the Lakers, no way Wiseman will be on the court by then. However, it sounds like he will not miss much of the season and will be back before Thompson. It matters. If the Warriors are going to contend this season, they need Wiseman to make a leap and provide quality play at the five.

And they need Thompson to be his All-NBA self by the end of the season.

Check out more on the Warriors

Could Marc Gasol join Warriors? McGee on Klay Thompson’s return: ‘He didn’t hurt his arm, so... USA Basketball replacing Gregg Popovich as coach

Klay Thompson making “good progress” toward retrun but no official timeline originally appeared on NBCSports.com