Klay Thompson makes 24 straight 3-pointers before Warriors-Jazz game

Klay hits 24 straight 3-pointers before Warriors' game in Utah originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr was unsure if Klay Thompson would travel with the Warriors on their two-city road trip through Denver and Salt Lake City, but he joined the team, and it has been a very productive week for the rehabbing shooting guard.

Thompson's latest feat was nailing 24 straight corner 3-pointers during drills prior to the Warriors' game against the Jazz on Saturday at Vivant Arena.

Klay made 24 straight 3-pointers ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/vNuptRHknR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022

The shooter's roll Klay got on his fourth straight make was incredible.

Thompson, who is recovering from a torn right Achilles, went through more rigorous drills prior to his shooting clinch.

Another day closer to Klayâ€™s return ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/LWbIQkJm7y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 1, 2022

On Thursday, Thompson scrimmaged with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and the rest of the Warriors' regulars for the first time after their game against the Nuggets was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Denver players and the coaching staff.

"We had a great scrimmage," Kerr told reporters after shootaround in Denver on Thursday. "That's the first time Klay has scrimmaged with our first group. So that was really fun to watch and helpful for Klay and our team. We got to work on some of our execution that we've been struggling with recently. So we turned it into a positive. It was a good practice.

"Great to get him minutes with all the guys. He hadn't scrimmaged with our main guys yet. Fun to see Steph and Klay back out on the court together, and Andre [Iguodala], [Kevon Looney] and Wiggs. Wiggs, [his] first time really playing with Klay. Obviously would have been nice to have Draymond here, but that will happen soon enough."

Thompson spoke to reporters Friday and he said he doesn't have a return date circled on the calendar, noting that it's up to Rick Celebrini, the Warriors' director of medicine and performance, who will determine when Klay is ready and let him know a day or two in advance.

Thompson's first NBA game in more than 30 months is expected to be a home game, reportedly either Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Jan. 18 against the Detroit Pistons, and when he spoke to reporters Friday, he made it clear it's only right he return in front of Dub Nation.

"Yeah," Thompson said in Denver. "I want to do it in front of our fans. They deserve this. First time in two years, they deserve to see me in a home uni."

Whenever Thompson returns, he will be inserted into the Warriors' starting lineup. It's a safe bet that Chase Center will never be louder than when his name is announced during the pregame introduction.

