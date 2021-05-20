Klay Thompson loved Steph Curry's wild buzzer-beater vs. Lakers

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Ali Thanawalla
·1 min read
Steph's halftime buzzer-beater vs. Lakers blows Klay's mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry have been Warriors teammates since 2011, but the latter still finds ways to amaze his Splash Brother.

At the end of the first half of the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, Curry dribbled through three defenders and hit a wild 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-42 lead.

Thompson, who has missed the entire 2020-21 NBA season while rehabbing a surgically repaired right Achilles, could only put his hands on his head in disbelief after Curry made the shot.

It likely was the same reaction most Warriors fans had.

Curry finished the first half with 15 points and sent a loud message to the Lakers that the Warriors are ready for a fight.

Thompson is exacted to return for the 2021-22 NBA season, and if he's back at full strength, the Warriors and Lakers could meet later in the playoffs rather than the play-in game.

