Klay Thompson has to live with NBA playoff letdown, per Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A: Klay has to live with letting Steph down in playoffs

After an inconsistent 2023 NBA playoff showing from Klay Thompson, the Warriors needed their sharpshooter to do what he does best in the game where the world anticipated he would shine.

Instead, there were no signs of “Game 6 Klay” and his fellow Splash Bro Steph Curry was left trying his hardest to pick up the slack of his other teammates. But Curry’s game-high 32 points weren’t enough as the defending champs’ season came to an end following a second-round exit courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Thompson will have to live with his performance in the Western Conference semifinals, or rather, lack thereof.

"Klay Thompson did drop 30 in Game 2. Now, I don’t know what the hell happened in Games 4, 5 and 6,” Smith said on “First Take” on Monday morning. “I almost want to faint. Nine [points], 10 and eight? Klay Thompson? I never saw that coming. Who would’ve thought that?

“I don’t give a damn what kind of clamps you put on him. He’s one of the top five greatest shooters in the history of basketball. It’s going to be a long offseason for him to look at knowing what an exceptional marksman he is, to go out like that and to leave Steph Curry hanging, he’s going to have to live with that for a long time."

Facing elimination and entering a Game 6 where Thompson historically has performed well, the Warriors knew they would need the 33-year-old to showcase his elite behind-the-arc shooting in his hometown of Los Angeles.

He started the best-of-seven series scoring 25 and 30 points, respectively, but then averaged just 10.5 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range in 37.1 minutes played in the final four contests of the series.

Playing in his hometown, for the first time in his NBA career, against the team he grew up rooting for was a dream come true for Thompson. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to translate his excitement to the hardwood at Crypto.com Arena.

In the three games played in LA, Thompson averaged just 10.6 points on a combined 11-of-44 (25 percent) shooting from the field and 8 of 30 (26.6 percent) from downtown.

And in that final chance to keep their season alive, Thompson went 3 of 19 (15.7 percent) from the field and 2 of 12 (16.7 percent) from deep -- numbers worth an awkward reaction from Thompson after the loss.

Thompson acknowledged the loss was "going to sting all summer", but he has confidence that he and the Warriors will be back.

