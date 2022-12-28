Klay Thompson lauds Jonathan Kuminga for pivotal performance in Hornets win

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday.

As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.

In 23 minutes off the bench, the 20-year-old scored 14 points, with eight points coming in the second half as Kuminga shot 4-of-4 from the field.

"JK is an incredible athlete, incredible two-way player," Klay Thompson told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live" after the win as he praised the 6-foot-7 forward for what he brought to the court.

"His ability to play above the rim adds a whole new dimension for our team. He's a future star in this league, and I love competing with him. And we wouldn't have won the game without him, and he gave such a great effort on both sides of the ball."

Thompson is putting the spotlight on Kuminga, but the veteran guard also had an excellent night for the Warriors, scoring 29 points in 39 minutes while shooting 10-of-22 from the field.

Kuminga will not have to wait long to build off this performance as the Warriors face the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday.

