Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving for All-NBA? Stephen A. Smith makes his pick

Klay Thompson was understandably upset when he initially learned he wasn't voted to any of the three All-NBA teams.

The Warriors shooting guard lost out on $30 million as he's now not eligible to receive a super-max extension from Golden State. What truly irked him, though, is the fact that he doesn't believe there are six better guards than him in the NBA.

"Do I think there's that many guards better than me in the league? No," Thompson said Thursday to reporters. "That's the reason why we are still playing, so I don't even want to get into it."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is in agreement with Klay. If given a vote, Smith would have placed Thompson ahead of Thunder guard Russell Westbrook on the third team. The TV personality went even further than that on Friday.

"I'd have put him on the second team before I put Kyrie Irving there," he said on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "I'm really getting sick and tired of how Klay Thompson is not appreciated."

Thompson received three All-NBA Second Team votes and 18 for the third team. He averaged 21.5 points per game while often guarding the opposing team's top scorer.

"Have you ever seen this man Klay Thompson shoot the basketball?" Smith said. "Do you not recognize that he's one of the top shooters in the history of basketball?"

All-NBA team or no All-NBA team, Klay had the perfect rebuttal to the news. "I'd rather win a championship than be All-NBA."

Among the All-NBA guards, only Irving and Warriors teammate Steph Curry can say they have a title next to their name.