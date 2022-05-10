When Klay Thompson knew Warriors would beat Grizzlies in Game 4

Interesting moment Klay knew Warriors would win in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were playing catch-up for most of the game on Monday night.

Despite trailing the Memphis Grizzlies for 47 of the 48 total minutes in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center, Golden State was always within striking distance.

Klay Thompson identified one moment in the game where he knew the Warriors were going to win.

Klay pinpoints the moment he knew the Dubs were winning Game 4 pic.twitter.com/5OWy8gbyx7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

"I had a feeling we were going to win the game when [Desmond] Bane hit the tough shot to end the third [quarter], we just willed it to four [points], and I just knew we could -- we were going to win the game," Thompson told reporters after the game. "I just had a feeling. It was ugly, but at this time of year, all that matters is that win.

"And I'm so proud of everyone in this organization for how we fought tonight. Even though they are missing their best player, they still have a great record without him and played very good defense and just a gutsy performance all around tonight."

The shot that Thompson is referring to was a buzzer-beater from Desmond Bane that extended Memphis' lead to 69-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

ðŸš¨ DEUCE DEUCE TO BEAT THE BUZZER ðŸš¨ pic.twitter.com/tCbXGrCmXl — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 10, 2022

Shots from that deep are usually coming out of the hands of Thompson, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole and oftentimes signal that the Warriors are red-hot from beyond the arc.

That certainly was not the case on Monday night, but Thompson and the Warriors did not let that buzzer-beater ruin the momentum they had generated that led to a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback over the Grizzlies.