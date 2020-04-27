Klay Thompson jokes Steve Kerr 'big timed' him when he met Michael Jordan

During last year's Western Conference finals, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson told the story of when he met Michael Jordan after a Chicago Bulls game in Portland in 1998.

A couple months later, video footage of seven-year old Klay and his brothers meeting MJ surfaced.

And on Sunday night -- just before episodes No. 3 and No. 4 of "The Last Dance" documentary aired on ESPN -- Klay posted to Instagram to describe that moment.

But it was his joke in the last part of his message -- that had nothing to do with Jordan -- that had people laughing:

"As a little boy, to see MJ and Scottie have respect for my pops and give Mykee, Trayce and I an autograph - I thought he was the coolest dad in the world!

Can't wait for episode 3 of the Last dance tonight!

P.s. Steve Kerr big timed me when I asked him for an autograph he said I gotta be like him and shoot 45% career from 3 to earn that sig! (laughing cry face emoji)."

Klay later edited the Kerr joke out of his Instagram post, but luckily, we saved it.

Kerr -- who has coached Klay with the Warriors since the 2014-15 season -- shot 45.4 percent from 3-point range on 1.8 attempts per game over his career. During "The Last Dance" season of 1997-98, he shot 43.8 percent from deep.

Through eight seasons, Klay is at 41.9 percent on 7.0 attempts per game. The guy clearly needs to step his game up in order to get that autograph from his coach.

Lastly, the three-time NBA champion's Instagram post contained more than just the words above. Klay included a 36-second video and said:

"I don't remember much from that night ... I remember my dad taking us to the back -- waiting in the tunnel. We wanted to see Scottie and Michael so bad. I don't think I said a word.

"But just the fact I was able to be there and meet the legend himself was so motivating for me. I was able to tell all my friends when I went to school. I will forever cherish that memory.

"I can always tell my peers (and) my future kids that I was able to meet Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play. It was truly an honor and something I'll never forget."

