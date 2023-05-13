Klay Thompson joins Steph Curry on Splash Bros exclusive NBA playoff milestone

Splash Bros only: Klay joins Steph on career playoff milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson made NBA history Friday night in Los Angeles.

Three minutes into Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Lakers, the Warriors guard nailed his first 3-pointer of the night. It was his 500th career triple in the playoffs.

Thompson is just the second player in NBA history with at least 500 playoff 3-pointers to his name, joining his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry, who entered Friday's contest with 614.

Only nine players in NBA history have drilled at least 300 postseason treys: Curry, Thompson, LeBron James (451), James Harden (399), Ray Allen (385), Kevin Durant (361), Manu Ginóbili (324), Reggie Miller (320) and Danny Green (315).

Unfortunately, Thompson's 500th career playoff triple was a short-lived highlight in a tough first half of Game 6; Thompson missed all but three of his first 13 field-goal attempts from the floor.

