Klay Thompson joins Steph Curry, LeBron James with NBA Finals 3-point feat

Klay reaches huge NBA Finals milestone alongside Steph, LeBron

Klay Thompson reached an NBA Finals milestone in the first quarter of the Game 5 matchup between the Warriors and Boston Celtics at Chase Center on Monday.

Thompson became the third player in Finals history to make 100 career triples.

He joined the rare elite company after nailing a 27-foot three to extend the Warriors’ lead early in the game.

The other two players in the same category? Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and yep, you guessed it, his fellow Splash Bro Steph Curry.

Thompson has hit 14 threes and counting during this Finals run.

Golden State certainly will need his behind-the-arc sharpshooting to collect its fourth NBA title in eight years.