Klay Thompson, Jerry Rice among stars at 49ers-Packers NFC title game

It has been eight years since the 49ers hosted the NFC Championship Game, so the stars have turned out for the huge game Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The sidelines were packed with local sports stars before the game between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

Injured Warriors star Klay Thompson, fresh off his Washington State jersey retirement, showed up with his girlfriend Laura Harrier.

Even Klay Thompson has to duck for the cameras pic.twitter.com/tLp4X6z2g3 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 19, 2020

Sharks stars Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier are in attendance to cheer on the "lovely 49ers."

The GOAT, Jerry Rice, is in the house, and he was so jacked up for the game that he was running routes on the field.

That's more like it pic.twitter.com/1clQuJ57YP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 19, 2020

Rice also got a big hug from all-time home-run king Barry Bonds.

Rice also caught up with actor Rob Lowe before the game.

Rob Lowe is at the 49ers-Packers NFC title game.



(Photo via AP Images) pic.twitter.com/itmKxmQRx1



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 19, 2020

Bonds shared moments with The People's Tight End -- George Kittle -- and Thompson.

The People's Tight End x The People's Home Run Leader @gkittle46 🤝 @BarryBonds pic.twitter.com/YCBOcDyNVx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 19, 2020

Klay and Barry at Levi's supporting the 49ers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9c5el0zl7I — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) January 19, 2020

Two members of the last 49ers team to go to the Super Bowl, Alex Boone and Patrick Willis, saw each other and shared a big hug as well.

Old teammates reuniting 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Am4J67Atks — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 19, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the trip from Sacramento to Santa Clara for the game.

California governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom is at the 49ers-Packers NFC title game.



(Photo via AP Images) pic.twitter.com/2Yy1wiVA0Y



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) January 19, 2020

The 49ers are hoping they can put on a show for all the local celebrities. If San Francisco can take down Green Bay, it will be interesting to see how many of these stars make the trip to Miami in two weeks.

