Klay Thompson, James Wiseman assigned to Warriors' G League team

Klay, Wiseman assigned to G League as Warriors returns near

The Warriors have taken another step toward getting two of their top players back in the rotation, as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman both were assigned to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, the organization announced.

Warriors assign Klay Thompson & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/dCcv9Td9ck — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 28, 2021

Thompson told reporters last week that he has been engaged in full-contact scrimmages with Warriors coaches and players, and reports indicate his return could come before the end of December.

Klay most recently was seen in a vulnerable moment lingering on the Warriors' bench long after the win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

Wiseman has been progressing since tearing his meniscus last April, but the variance of those injuries have led the Warriors to be extra-cautious with the former No. 2 overall pick's recovery.

The Warriors' announcement indicated the two will practice with Santa Cruz on Sunday. The Sea Dubs' next games are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 at home, but it is not clear if either player would be suiting up. Santa Cruz shared several photos of Thompson practicing on Sunday.

The Warriors will be on the road until next Friday, when they'll host the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

