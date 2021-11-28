Klay Thompson increasing intensity of practice

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remained back in the Bay Area during this four-day Warriors road trip. Klay is increasing the intensity of his scrimmaging, Wiseman is still not yet cleared for 5-on-5 contact work.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remained back in the Bay Area during this four-day Warriors road trip. Klay is increasing the intensity of his scrimmaging, Wiseman is still not yet cleared for 5-on-5 contact work. – 2:07 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Per Kerr, Klay and Wiseman are not on the roadtrip. Klay is doing 5×5 scrimmages, Wiseman continues his work, Kerr doesn’t think Wiseman is scrimmaging yet, he does not ask team doctors daily. They’ll tell him when Wise is ready for next thing. – 2:07 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Warriors injury updates, per Steve Kerr:

+Klay Thompson will continue to do 5-on-5 work while the Warriors are on this two-game road trip

+Andre Iguodala (knee) is on the trip but will not play

+James Wiseman is not yet doing 5-on-5 – 2:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson will scrimmage with team on trip. James Wiseman not yet. Andre Iguodala is with team on trip, but won’t be cleared to play yet – 2:05 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

The vulnerability of Klay Thompson.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/QnEeDroM3i – 1:18 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Klay stayed on the bench long after game ended as teammates and coaches offered words of encouragement. Draymond: “I can just show my love, show my support … it’s beautiful to watch him conquer his journey.” (Photo via @Jlshobar) pic.twitter.com/ZBf6sklXJs – 1:07 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

I wrote this a year ago, and how Klay has handled himself since has only made me believe it more. “Klay and the Warriors’ core are not defined by their good or bad luck, but by what they’ve done with it.” blogs.mercurynews.com/warriors/2020/… – 1:05 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson is just now walking off the court back to the locker room. He’s accompanied by Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were all out there talking with him. – 12:55 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay is still out on the bench with a towel on his head and a staff member talking to him. – 12:46 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

It’s now been about 20 minutes since the game ended and Klay Thompson is still on the bench with a towel over his head pic.twitter.com/5bvnXjQgCO – 12:34 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay is still on the bench, towel over his head – 12:30 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay Thompson has not left the Warriors’ bench. The remaining fans are chanting THOMP-SON! THOMP-SON! And he was just soaking it in, nodding his head to the chants – 12:28 AM

Monte Poole: Neither Klay Thompson nor James Wiseman is likely to join the Warriors when they leave Saturday for a two-game road trip, per coach Steve Kerr. Team returns home for showdown with the Suns on Friday 12/3. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / November 26, 2021

Kerith Burke: Doc Rivers on Klay’s imminent return: “I think he’ll be fine. Unless he forgets to shoot. Which I don’t think he will.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / November 24, 2021

Nick Friedell: Klay: “I don’t fear getting hurt again. The last two times was a freak accident.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 23, 2021