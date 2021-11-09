Klay Thompson impressed by Candace Parker's Steph Curry prediction

Klay was impressed by Parker's 50-point prediction for Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Candace Parker can do it all.

The WNBA star is one of the best players on the planet, is fresh off winning a championship with the Chicago Sky, routinely puts Shaq in his place as an analyst with TNT and now can add prognosticator to her resume.

On Monday, midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game vs. the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center, Parker tweeted that Steph Curry was going to score 50 as a way to send a message to up-and-coming star Trae Young.

Steph is gona have 50 tonight…. Anytime you play against a young protégé you gotta let ‘em know 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) November 9, 2021

And, of course, Curry did exactly that, erupting for 50 points on 14-of-28 shooting to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the Warriors' 127-113 win. The Warriors star also hit nine of his 19 3-point attempts.

Parker's prediction ability impressed one Klay Thompson.

Curry said after the game that having more "conviction" in his shot helped him explode against the Hawks.

Head coach Steve Kerr remains awestruck by Curry's greatness.

“He was amazing,” Kerr said. “I want to say I’ve never seen anything like it, but I’ve been watching it for seven years. So, I have seen something like it. Still, it’s incredible to watch.”

