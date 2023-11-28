Klay Thompson is ignoring the outside noise amid slow start

Klay Thompson‘s slow start to the season has been a significant talking point amongst Golden State Warriors fans. The former five-time All-Star is struggling to reach his usual high level of offensive production, and the Warriors offense is feeling the weight of those struggles.

When speaking to the media on Monday (Nov. 27) Thompson was asked about Steve Kerr‘s patience with both him and Andrew Wiggins, who has also had a rough start to the season. However, the veteran sharpshooter noted how he has earned the virtue of patience from the coaching staff and isn’t paying attention to any outside narratives surrounding his current place in the rotation.

“You want to be me? Bench Wigs? Thanks, Steve, I guess,” Thompson said. “Sometimes, you earn these things like patience and time to find yourself. I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff. I don’t care what people say. They don’t do what we do. They can’t do what we do. That’s why they talk. I don’t care what people say at this point in my life.”

Thompson’s struggles are a bigger concern for the Warriors due to his impending free agency at the end of the current season. Golden State’s front office is likely waiting to see what level their star is playing at before deciding on a potential contract offer.

"You want me to bench me?" Klay Thompson got spicy when asked about Steve Kerr's patience sticking with the same starters 😅 pic.twitter.com/1Qb4GaSy9l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2023

Fortunately for Thompson, we’re less than a quarter of the way into the new season, so there is plenty of time for him to figure things out and return to his elite-level on offense. The Warriors, and their fanbase, will be happy once he turns that proverbial corner.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire